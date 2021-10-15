'Most Eligible Bachelor' Twitter Review: Netizens Say 'perfect Combo Of Humour & Emotions'

Renowned filmmaker Bommarillu Baskar's highly-anticipated quirky love tale titled Most Eligible Bachelor has been released on Friday, October 15, coinciding with the festival of Dusshera. The film kicked off with an early morning special show in many centers in India. The Pooja Hegde starrer film is getting rave reviews from the audiences as well as critics. Many fans and followers have taken to their Twitter handles and shared their reviews of the film.

In fact, the hashtag 'MostEligibleBachelor' has been trending on the microblogging site since morning, and netizens, indeed cannot stop praising Akhil Akkineni's latest film. The social media reactions suggest that the Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni starrer love story has turned out to be an 'enjoyable ride' for children as well as families.

Netizens react to Most Eligible Bachelor on Twitter

A Twitter user wrote, "MostEligibleBachelor A Decent Romantic Comedy! The music is the life of the films. The comedy is decent and the dialogues are well written. On the flipside, parts of the second half could’ve been better. Should do well at the box office this Dusserah Rating: 3/5." Another one tweeted, "#MostEligibleBachelor Good 1st Half Comedy is decent and Music is the biggest asset for the film." Going by the reviews shared by the audiences, Most Eligible Bachelor follows the template of the first two parts.

#MostEligibleBachelor A Decent Romantic Comedy!



The music is the life of the films. The comedy is decent and the dialogues are well written.



On the flipside, parts of the second half could’ve been better.



Should do well at the box office this Dusserah 👍



Rating: 3/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 15, 2021

A netizen chipped in saying, "MostEligibleBachelor from USA. It has all the Fun needed now. Though it has flaws in screenplay, There is no Dull moments. Music is just brilliant. Dialogues are. @hegdepooja @AkhilAkkineni8 performance will be appreciated for the ease of acting. Perfect popcorn fun." Another one added, "Overall good movie .. Akhil Finally hit kottadu #MostEligibleBachelor Personally loved few scenes."

#MostEligibleBachelor from USA

It has all the Fun needed now.

Though it has flaws in screenplay, There is no Dull moments. Music is just brilliant👌🏻👌🏻. Dialogues are 🔥. @hegdepooja 👌🏻 @AkhilAkkineni8 performance will be appreciated for the ease of acting. Perfect popcorn fun. pic.twitter.com/jZCcSrvxwk — pradyumna reddy (@pradyumnavicky) October 15, 2021

Overall good movie 👍👍.. Akhil Finally hit kottadu 🙌 #MostEligibleBachelor



Personally loved few scenes https://t.co/9znavIyVTx — Srinivas 🔔 (@SrinivasSSMB) October 14, 2021

And The Winner is Jr KING #Akhil



First Nundi Chepthunnadhey #MEB is The First Hit movie For Akhil Ani Finally Here it Iss...🔥🔥#MostEligibleBachelor💪💪 — నా ఇష్టం (@SanDeepKING_) October 15, 2021

#MostEligibleBachelor a perfect combo of humour and emotions👌🏻👌🏻

Very well balanced @baskifilmz and the lead pair @AkhilAkkineni8 & @hegdepooja are awesome in their roles & @GopiSundarOffl songs, bgm are breezy. Very good film from the team @GA2Official ..👏🏻👏🏻 — Raviteja Meruva (@ravitejamrv) October 15, 2021

Helmed by Bommarillu Baskar, Most Eligible Bachelor is a quirky love tale between an NRI, Harsha, and a stand-up comedian named Vibha. Baskar rose to fame with films such as Bommarillu, Parugu, and Orange. Along with Hedge and Akkineni, the film also features Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, and Pragathi in pivotal roles. The filmmakers have already released three tracks of the upcoming film. The title of the songs are Manasa Manasa, Guche Gulabi and Ye Zindagi. Backed by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma, the film is presented by Allu Aravind.

