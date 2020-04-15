Movierulz, TamilRockers Leak 'Vaanku' Full Movie Online For Download

The latest prey to fall victim to the illegal practice of movie piracy is the Malayalam film Vaanku. This South Indian film was touted amongst the biggest releases of March 2020. But before its official cinematic screening, Vaanku had been leaked by notorious piracy sites Movierulz and Tamilrockers. Helmed by Kavya Prakash, Vaanku released on March 13, 2020.

Movierulz and Tamilrockers leaks Vaanku full movie online

With the Movierulz and Tamilrockers leaking Vaanku prior to its release, the makers of the film might have to incur some irreparable losses. Vaanku is co-produced by Shimoga Creations, 7 J Films, and Trends Ad Film Makers. The much-talked-about Malayalam film stars Anaswara Rajan, Joy Mathew, Major Ravi, and Nandana Varma. Take a look at the movie poster.

Source: Answara Rajan Instagram

This Vaanku full movie leak is not the first of its kind. There have been numerous instances earlier when films were leaked in HD quality before their official release. Be it Sci-Fi Hollywood films, romantic Hindi or dramatic lingual films, Movierulz and Tamilrockers have time and again engaged in this illegal practice of film piracy in the past.

Source: Vaanku Movie Instagram

In this case, the Anaswara Rajan starrer, Malayalam movie, Vaanku full movie download is attainable in HD quality. Such illegal practices not only negatively affects the Film's box-office collection but may also lead to massive losses for the makers of the film. This is because people might prefer to watch the Vaanku full movie online for free than to invest money on buying a ticket and watching it in theatres.

Several attempts to curb this issue have been tried by the cyberspace and other authorities, yet nothing could stop Movierulz or Tamilrocker from distributing copyrighted content illegally. The Tamilrockers and Movierulz piracy sites are banned by the Madras High court. But with the help of certain proxy sites, they still indulge in film piracy and leak unreleased films online.

Watch The Trailer of 'Vaanku'

Directed by Kavya Prakash and Edited by Suresh Urs, Vaanku is based on the trials and tribulations of a teenage Muslim girl named Razia. She is brilliant in academics and wishes to pursue further studies in a top-notch college, but due to some religious beliefs and social atrocities, Razia goes through a rough patch in her life. One incident which makes Razia realise that religious differences can cause issues in her life is when she seeks permission from her teacher to sing Azaan in the class and everybody stops her from her doing so. Anaswara Rajan is playing the protagonist in Vaanku, and from the trailer, it looks she has done a splendid job.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

