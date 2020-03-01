TamilRockers, Movierulz Leak 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' Ahead Of Its Release

The latest movie to fall prey to piracy is the Tamil movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The very concept of movie piracy is not new in India. This illegal practice has been going on for quite some time now. Frequently, movie piracy sites have leaked some of the most anticipated movies of the year online, for free download. Even though there are numerous piracy sites involved in this business, some of them are highly popular like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, and Bit torrent.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal leaked before official release

Tamilrockers have this time leaked Dulquer Salmaan's Tamil film titled Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal​​​​​​​. This Dulqueer Salmaan starrer is one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2020 in the Kollywood film industry. With Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal​​​​​​​ movie download possible now, the buzz around the film might suffer immensely, ahead of its February 28, 2020 release.

This is not first-time Tamilrockers have leaked a film online prior to its cinematic release. Some of the biggest blockbusters have been under the chopping block before like World Famous Lovers, Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavan, Fantasy Island, Pagalpanti and many more. With Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal​​​​​​​ available for download, makers of the film might have to suffer some irreplaceable losses.

Motion Poster of Kannum Kannum Kollaiya

Written and directed by Desingh Periyasamy, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal​​​​​​​ stars The Zoya Factor fame actor Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma in lead roles. The music of this Tamil film is already a hit. The story revolves around a young man with a carefree attitude towards life, but things change drastically when he meets the girl he wishes to spend his life with. There is a lot of anticipation around this film due to its story plot, which is a romantic tale with some riveting twists and turns. Watch the trailer of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal​​​​​​​ here:

Tamilrockers, the piracy site distribute copyright material online, which is a legal offence. Since quite sometime, the DMCA and some other governing authorities have been to trying to stop this illegal practice. But irrespective of several efforts, sites like Tamilrocker and Movierulz have time and again leaked movies online much before their release.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

