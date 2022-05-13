Last Updated:

MS Dhoni's Production Team Dismisses Reports About Producing Nayanthara's Film

The production team of cricketer MS Dhoni recently released a statement dismissing rumours about them helming Nayanthara's next Tamil movie.

MS Dhoni

As numerous reports about MS Dhoni bankrolling a Kollywood film headlined by popular actor Nayanthara surfaced online, it created a massive buzz among the audience. While the fans were left in delight learning about Dhoni's Tamil debut as a producer, the production team of the cricketer recently issued a statement dismissing all the rumours. 

MS Dhoni to not bankroll Nayanthara's next 

MS Dhoni's production team recently took to their official Instagram handle under the name Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and issued a statement revealing that they were not working with any man named Sanjay and added that they were denying any such hiring or collaboration. Adding to it, they urged everyone to be cautious of such rumours and mentioned that they will be shortly sharing details about their upcoming projects. 

The statement read, "Dhoni entertainment is currently not working with anyone named Sanjay. We deny any such hiring or collaboration and we request everyone to be cautioned of these rumors. However our team is currently working on various exciting projects that we will be shortly sharing with you all. Stay tuned and watch this space for more! - Dhoni Entertainment Pvt. Ltd." (sic)

It all began when several media reports reported that MS Dhoni was set to bankroll a Kollywood film headlined by popular actor Nayanthara who was recently seen in the hit comedy film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The reports also claimed that the cricketer has joined hands with Sanjay, a close associate of veteran actor Rajinikanth, for his maiden venture. Adding to it, it was mentioned that the movie was set to start production this month.  

The former Indian cricket team skipper had earlier announced his graphic novel titled Atharva: The Origin. The cover of the same was unveiled by Rajinikanth. The cover of the novel featured MS Dhoni in a golden armour suit. In a media statement, Mr Ramesh Thamilmani, who penned the novel, talked about working closely with Dhoni on the project.

