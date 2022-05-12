MS Dhoni Turns Producer For Kollywood, To Back Nayanthara-led Movie: Reports

Indian Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set to venture into new territory as he reportedly plans to become a film producer. The former Indian cricket captain is set to back a Tamil film, if reports are anything to go by. The deep connection between the veteran and Tamil Nadu goes back years since he became a household name as the captain of the Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings in 2008.

As the cricketer continues to lead the team, he has decided to strengthen his ties further by contributing to the entertainment industry of the state. After announcing his graphic novel titled Atharva: The Origin, Dhoni will now be backing a film for Kollywood.

MS Dhoni turns producer for Kollywood

As per several media reports, MS Dhoni is all set to bankroll a Kollywood film headlined by popular actor Nayanthara –who was recently seen in the hit comedy film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The reports also claim that the cricketer has joined hands with Sanjay, a close associate of veteran actor Rajinikanth, for his maiden venture.

Additionally, the movie is set to start production this month. On the other hand, an official announcement from MS Dhoni or Nayanthara is still expected.

More on MS Dhoni's previous production announcement

As mentioned earlier, the former Indian cricket team skipper had earlier announced his graphic novel titled Atharva: The Origin. The cover of the same was unveiled by Rajinikanth. The cover of the novel featured MS Dhoni in a golden armour suit. In a media statement, Mr Ramesh Thamilmani, who penned the novel, talked about working closely with Dhoni in the project.

He said, ''We launched the first looks of Atharva: The Origin a few weeks ago, and the overwhelming response we have received from MS Dhoni fans and avid book lovers alike has been nothing short of surreal. Although Atharva is my first book, I got the opportunity to work on it alongside one of my favourite real-life superheroes,'' he further added.

''I am grateful for MSD's faith in me and my narrative, and the way he worked with me closely to achieve the best results possible. We can’t wait for the readers to experience this new way of immersive storytelling through the world of Atharva.”