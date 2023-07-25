MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Is A Diehard Allu Arjun Fan, Says 'grew Up' Watching His Films

Allu Arjun has garnered a vast fan base across the country due to his acting prowess and charismatic appearance. Recently, he has gained another ardent admirer – Sakshi Dhoni, the wife of cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Allu Arjun is gearing up for part 2 of the popular film Pushpa: The Rise.

He will also team up with Trivikram Srinivas for a social thriller.

Sakshi Dhoni was in Hyderabad recently for a promotional event.

Meet Allu Arjun’s another die heart fan



Due to his films getting dubbed, Allu Arjun’s fanbase has not remained restricted to only Telugu moviegoers. Among his followers from across India is Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni, who recently expressed her admiration for the star. She was in Hyderabad for an event where she mentioned the same.



For those who have missed this, MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni are gearing up to enter the entertainment industry with their production house, Dhoni Entertainment. The first film of the production house Let’s Get Married will be released soon and the couple is doing the promotion for the same in full swing.



During the Hyderabad promotional event, Sakshi spoke about the Telugu film industry and said that Allu Arjun is her favourite actor. In a video that is now going viral, Sakshi is seen saying that she has watched all the films that the Telugu actor has done so far. And this was during the time when Netflix or Hotstar didn’t exist and everything was put up on YouTube.

She added, “It was all on YouTube, on Goldmine Productions. They used to put all the Telugu movies in Hindi. So growing up, I watched all Allu Arjun movies, and I'm a huge huge fan.”

All you need to know about Let’s Get Married



Speaking of Dhoni Entertainment's debut film, Let's Get Married features Harish Kalyan, Ivana, and Yogi Babu in lead roles. Directed by Ramesh Tamilmani, it revolves around a classic love story of two young individuals who fall in love and aspire to marry each other, offering a delightful romantic comedy in Tamil.