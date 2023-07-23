'He Is Very Calm': Gujarat Titans And India A Star Reveals MS Dhoni's Advice For Him

MS Dhoni, the legendary former captain of the Indian cricket team, has had a profoundly positive influence on young players throughout his illustrious career. Known for his calm and composed demeanor on the field, Dhoni's leadership style and cricketing acumen have inspired countless budding cricketers. His ability to handle pressure situations with composure and make astute decisions has been a valuable lesson for emerging players.

Sai Sudharsan on advice he received from MS Dhoni

Sai Sudharsan's recent form has been nothing short of exciting, showcasing his batting prowess at the top of the order for domestic teams and now on the international stage. He is the primary opener for India A at the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. Sudharsan scored a brilliant century in the group stage match against arch-rivals Pakistan A. He was hoping to replicate the performance from the group stage match in the final on Sunday but he got out for 29 off 28 balls.

This year has been a breakout one for Sudharsan, who consistently impressed as a top-order batsman for the Gujarat Titans during the IPL, culminating in a remarkable 96 (47) knock in the rain-curtailed final. Sudharsan recently opened up on his experience of interacting with former India captain MS Dhoni during the Indian Premier League.

“Everyone knows Mahi bhai. He is very calm and whenever I speak to him, he always insists to know more about yourself and what you can do for the team. That is more important than trying and doing something or being someone else. Virat’s mind is very strong. So, I want to take that trait from him. I have had conversations with him as well,” Sudharsan said.

Sudharsan has been in phenomenal form for the past couple of years. His recent heroics against Pakistan A, where he hit consecutive sixes to secure a century and lead India A to victory, have further bolstered his confidence. As he gears up for the final in Colombo, Sudharsan will be eager to make an impact once again and continue his upward trajectory in the cricketing world.

