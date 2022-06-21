'My Dear Bootham': Makers Unveil 1st Look Of Prabhu Deva, Fans Elated To See Him As Genie

Indian dance choreographer, film director, producer and actor who has worked predominantly in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu language films, is all set for his next film My Dear Bootham, which will star him in a completely different avatar. On June 21, the makers finally unveiled the much-awaited poster of the Prabhu Deva-starrer. Continue reading to know more:

My Dear Bootham poster out

The makers of My Dear Bootham have unveiled the poster of the forthcoming film. Titled My Dear Bootham, the first look poster shows Prabhudeva in the character of Genie. The filmmakers have said that the play revolves around the character of Prabhu Deva, while Remya Nambeesan plays a pivotal role in this movie as well. Apart from these two, Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Samyukta, Imman Annachi, Suresh Menon, Lollu Sabha, and Swaminathan are part of the film.

My Dear Bootham is a fun-filled fantasy drama telecasted on Sun TV in 2004. The story revolves around the kid Moosa and his efforts to save his friends and the unsuspecting victims from the evil deeds of the warlock “Mogambo”.

The film is directed by Ragavan, while Ramesh P Pillai is producing My Dear Bootham under the banner of Abhishek Films. AN Balaji, Head of Srilaxmi Jyothi Creations is releasing the film in Telugu. D. Iman is offering music. Makers have also revealed that there will be dazzling VFX in the movie.

The release date of the Prabh Deva-starrer will be announced soon, as it is currently in post-production.

Image: Instagram/@prabhudevaofficial