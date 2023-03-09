Naatu Naatu At Oscars: Ram Charan Reveals Dad Chiranjeevi's Reaction To Nomination

RRR star Ram Charan was a guest on Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso where he spoke about his background, career, stardom and how his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi reacted to Naatu Naatu's nomination at the Oscars 2023. Ram Charan also spoke about RRR's international success and what an Oscar would mean for the country.

A win for India

Ram Charan shared how an Academy Award would not just be a win for RRR but for India. Ram Charan said, "He (Chiranjeevi) told me the value for it as younger actors, we don't know the value of this so early in our career but he knows the value and I truly believe, that we are praying for this for everyone in India too, not just actors but its like India winning an Olympic gold medal, I do not run but I only know the feeling when my Indian sportsperson holds that medal, the Oscars is like an Olympic gold medal equivalent for us."

On Chiranjeevi's stint at the Oscars

Ram Charan revealed that his father, in a career spanning across 154 films and 42 years, had attended the Oscars once, in the 80s. Though the Oscars outing was for an appearance and not a nomination, he describes it being a huge achievement. With his son's film RRR now being nominated and patiently awaiting a victory - the feeling is insurmountable, Ram Charan described.

Ram Charan on his upbringing

Ram Charan elaborated how his father Chiranjeevi tried to give him and his siblings a normal upbringing. He said, "Growing up, all my dad's awards and the cinema magazines would stay in the office below our house and by mistake if I was in the office to take some stationery and would enter our house with any of his pictures, no magazines or pictures of fan work was in our house. A famous Indian artist made a painting of his and even that did not enter our house, because he did not want the influence of his work coming into his residence. He thought it was very glamourous, tempting as an industry and he wanted us to be as normal as possible."



