Nag Ashwin: A List Of All Awards And Nominations Received By The Director/ Screenwriter

Indian film director and screenwriter, Nag Ashwin, is best known for his work in Telugu cinema. He started his career as an assistant director with the 2008 film Nenu Meeku Telusa...? and eventually became an assistant director to Sekhar Kammula for his films Leader and Life Is Beautiful. In 2015, he made his directorial debut with the film Yevade Subramanyam.

Nag Ashwin's movies have all been critically and commercially acclaimed so far. The director/screenwriter/producer has been responsible for movies like Yevade Subramanyam, Mahanati, Pitta Kathalu and Jathi Ratnalu. Even though Ashwin, 31, has released only 4 movies so far, the director has won several awards. Take a look at Nag Ashwin's awards and nominations below -

List of Nag Ashwin's awards and nominations

Yevade Subramanyam

Yevade Subramanyam is a comedy-drama film written and directed by then debutant, Nag Ashwin. The film stars Nani, Malavika Nair, Vijay Deverakonda, and Ritu Varma. Krishnam Raju, Nassar, and Kireeti Damaraju play supporting roles in the film. The plot follows Subramanyam, played by Nani, a corporate man who sets out on a journey of self-discovery.

The film received a bunch of award nominations at the 1st IIFA Utsavam Awards, including one for Best Picture for Nag Ashwin. The film was also nominated for several awards at the 5th South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) including one for Best Director for Ashwin. While the director didn't win the first two, he won the award for 'Best Director' at the Nandi Awards for the comedy film.

Mahanti

Nag Ashwin's Magnum Opus, Mahanti, received much praise from audiences and critics alike. Mahanti is a biographical drama film based on the life of Indian actress Savitri. The film stars Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles while Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, and Bhanupriya appear in supporting roles. Naga Chaitanya and Mohan Babu, play guest appearances in the film.

Mahanati won three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, ten awards at Zee Cine Awards Telugu, and three South Indian International Movie Awards, in addition to several other awards. The film was showcased in the 'Indian Panorama Mainstream' section at the 49th International Film Festival of India and was also screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival. It also received the "Equality in Cinema Award" at the 2018 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Nag Ashwin, who helmed the film, Mahanti, won the award for 'Best Director' at the 66th Filmfare Awards South. He won the same category at the Zee Cine Awards Telugu & Ramineni Foundation Awards, and was nominated for the same at SIIMA. In addition, Ashwin also won big at the 66th National Film Awards, bagging the prize for 'Best Feature Film - Telugu'.

