Nag Ashwin Shares Key Update On Prabhas & Deepika Padukone's 'Project K'; Read

Prabhas is set to share screen space with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin's pan-India film, tentatively titled Project K. Ahead of Prabhas' birthday on October 23, his fans poured in questions on Twitter regarding the latest update about the much-awaited film. Responding to one such query, the director said that any development on the project will only be revealed after Radhe Shyam's release.

The film went on floors with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in July, after several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Pinkvilla reports, the film's first schedule is expected to begin sometime in October. It is being teased as an 'apocalyptic film' set in the future wherein the lead characters fight for survival. The film will reportedly release in the first half of 2023.

Nag Ashwin shares update on Project K

Responding to fans' speculation about the film's latest update being revealed ahead of Prabhas' birthday, Nag Ashwin cleared the air and wrote," after radhe shyam release only". Earlier this year, Deepika marked the film's beginning by uploading a photo with Project K written on it. She also expressed excitement about being part of the pan-India film.

after radhe shyam release only.. — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) October 11, 2021

Prabhas' romantic drama Radhe Shyam is slated to release in theatres on January 14, 2022, clashing with Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak and Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Prabhas will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde in his first collaboration with director Radha Krishna Kumar. The movie has been shot in both Telugu and Hindi apart from being dubbed in other languages.

More on Prabhas' upcoming projects

Apart from the aforementioned projects, the Saaho actor will also be seen in the mythological drama Adipurush, the shooting for which is currently underway. The project, which is touted to be a 3D adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. Prabhas will be helming the role of a character inspired by Lord Ram, while the role of Sita will be essayed by Kriti Sanon. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Lankesh, inspired by Ravana, while Sunny Singh will be seen as Laxman. It is set to release on August 11, 2022. He also has director Prashanth Neel's Salaar as well as Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his kitty.

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @NAG ASHWIN PRABHAS/ PTI)