Prabhas Teases Upcoming Project With T-series, Says 'something Big Is Coming'

South superstar Prabhas, who made a lasting impact on the audience with his hit film Baahubali, is set to announce his 25th film in collaboration with T-series soon. The actor recently took to his Twitter handle to tease the project, mentioning 'Something big is coming up'. According to Pinkvilla, a source revealed that the project, reportedly titled Prabhas 25 is 'definitely materialising' and the superstar will be making a revelation soon.

Apart from the untitled collaboration, Prabhas has multiple projects in his pipeline, including the mythological drama Adipurush, the shooting of which is currently underway. The Saaho actor is also awaiting the release of his love drama Radhe Shyam, marking his collaboration with director Radha Krishna Kumar. The movie stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and has been shot in both Telugu and Hindi apart from being dubbed in other languages. It is slated to release on 14 January 2022.

Prabhas teases upcoming project with T-series

Taking to his social media handles on Wednesday, October 6, Prabhas uploaded a teaser photo that read," SOMETHING BIG IS COMING ON 7TH OCT", with '25' written in the background. For the caption, he wrote," #Prabhas25 announcement tomorrow #Prabhas @TSeries". Take a look.

As per Pinkvilla, the movie will witness Prabhas in a never seen before avatar, with an 'entirely different' storyline from his past movies. Rumours are rife that Prabhas is in talks with directors Sidharth Anand and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

More on Prabhas' upcoming projects

Apart from the aforementioned movies, he will also be seen in Salaar with director Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. He will also appear in director Nag Ashwin's upcoming film which is temporarily titled, Project K. Meanwhile, Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in key roles. The multilingual period drama is gearing up for an August 11, 2022 release and is touted to be a 3D adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana. Prabhas will be helming the role of a character inspired by Lord Ram, while Sita will be essayed by Kriti Sanon. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Lankesh, inspired by Ravana, while Sunny Singh will be seen as Laxman.

(IMAGE: PTI)