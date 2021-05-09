Nag Ashwin's Movies That Showcased The Star's Talent As Writer And Director

Nag Ashwin is a director and screenwriter known predominantly for his work in Telugu cinema. Throughout his career, Ashwin has given the audiences some memorable movies that were both written and directed by him. From Yevade Subramanyam to Mahanati, here is a list of Nag Ashwin's movies that were written and directed by him.

1. Yevade Subramanyam

The movie marked Nag Ashwin's debut as a director. The film starred actors like Nani, Malavika Nair, Vijay Deverakonda, and Ritu Varma while Krishnam Raju, Nassar, and Kireeti Damaraju played supporting roles. The story of the movie followed Subramanyam, played by Nani, a corporate man who sets out on a journey of self-discovery. Principal filming of the movie took place at the Everest Base Camp in Nepal, becoming the first Indian film to be shot at the location. Nag Ashwin won the Nandi Award for the Best Debut Director for his direction in the movie.

2. Mahanati

Mahanati was a biographical drama film that was written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The film was based on the life of Indian actress Savitri, played by Keerthy Suresh. The movie also featured actors like Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj and Bhanupriya perform in supporting roles, while Naga Chaitanya and Mohan Babu had guest appearances in the film. The film was a critical and commercial success and won various prestigious awards like National Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and Best Actress for Keerthy. The movie followed the story of actress Savitri's life, portraying her rise to prominence, marriage with actor Ganesan, and subsequent fall from grace.

3. Pitta Kathalu

The movie was an anthology drama film consisting of four short film segments, directed by Nag Ashwin, B. V. Nandini Reddy, Tharun Bhascker, and Sankalp Reddy. The movie featured an ensemble cast of Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapati Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Ashima Narwal, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde and Shruti Haasan, amongst others. Nag Ashwin directed the segment of the movie called X Life. Nag Ashwin's segment featured actors like Shruti Haasan, Sanjith Hegde, Sangeeth Shobhan, Anish Kuruvilla, Dayanand Reddy and Thanmayi. The movie was Netflix's first Telugu original film.

Source: Stills from Mahanati and Pitta Kathalu

