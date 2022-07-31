Naga Chaitanya Addresses Possibility Of Working With Ex-wife Samantha; 'gonna Be Crazy'

Actor Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for his forthcoming comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha, which also marks his debut in Bollywood. More than the professional front, the 35-year-old has been garnering headlines for his personal life after he parted ways with his ex-wife, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Chaitanya separated from Samantha last year, announcing their split in a joint statement on their respective social media handles. Recently, the Love Story star spoke about the possibility of working with his Majili co-star again.

'That's gonna be crazy': Naga Chaitanya on working with Samantha in future

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Chaitanya was asked about whether he and Samantha would work together in the future. Responding to it, he said that it's gonna be 'crazy' and he doesn't know about it. The actor laughingly replied, "That's gonna be a crazy one if it happens. But I don't know, only the universe knows. Let's see". However, the possibility of their on-screen pairing seems unlikely as recently, Samantha admitted, on a chat show, that she still has 'hard feelings' for her ex-husband.

Samantha buys the home where she used to live with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were touted to be one of the most adored celebrity couples in the South industry. The duo tied the knot in 2017 after which they bought a house together where they had been staying till they parted ways. The property was then sold. Recently, The Family Man star managed to buy the house for herself and now she stays there with her mother.

Veteran actor and film producer Murali Mohan opened up about the same, stating, "She worked hard, arranged some funds, and repurchased the house for a higher price as she wanted to stay there and managed to buy it back and now she stays there with her mom."

An Eye Opener for #Nagachaitanya Fans From MuraliMohan Garu@Samanthaprabhu2 Bought the Same House Again After Divorce With Her Own Money by Giving extra Profit to owners they sold



The House is Owned By #SamanthaRuthPrabhu



Inkosari #Samantha ki free ga iccharu ante pagiliddhi pic.twitter.com/2s6wywrRCB — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) July 28, 2022

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's separation came as a shock to many of the former couple's well-wishers. The statement uploaded on their respective social media handles had read, "After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us." It continued, "We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."