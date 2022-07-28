Samantha Buys House Where She Used To Live With Ex-husband Naga Chaitanya Post Marriage

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways with her ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya in October last year, following which the duo unfollowed each other from their respective social media handles. Announcing their divorce, the former couple released a joint statement, reading, "Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths."

The duo were touted to be one of the most adored celebrity couples and after they tied the knot with each other in Goa in 2017, they also bought an independent house together where they had been staying. Now, veteran actor and film producer Murali Mohan revealed that The Family Man fame actor has finally managed to buy the house for herself and now she stays there with her mother.

In a video shared online, Murali Mohan could be heard saying that when Samantha Ruth and Naga Chaitanya got married, they bought an independent house together and used to stay in it. He went on to state that the duo sold the house when they were about to part ways. Adding that the Oo Antava star always wanted to stay there, the producer asserted that she worked hard, arranged some funds, and repurchased the house for a higher price as she wanted to stay there and managed to buy it back and now she stays there with her mom. Watch the video here:

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's separation came as a shock to many. The statement uploaded on their respective social media handles reads, "After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us." It continued, "We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

