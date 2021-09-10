Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Love Story' To Release On THIS Revised Date; Check

Seems like all Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi fans have to hold their excitement for some more time as the release of their upcoming flick Love Story has been postponed. The romantic drama was earlier slated for a theatrical release on Friday, September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi as announced by the makers on August 18. The romance saga, whose original release date was set on April 16 has previously faced several postponements owing to the second wave of the COVID pandemic.

Now, the Sekhar Kammula directorial will mark its theatrical entry on September 24, 2021, the makers revealed today, September 10. Taking to their Twitter account, the production banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP uploaded a poster of the duo with the Telugu flick's revised release date. With its September 10 release, the movie would have clashed with three big masala entertainers like Laabam, Thalavii and Seetimaarr.

Revealing the premiere date and wishing everyone on Vinayaka Chaturthi, the makers wrote, "Team #LoveStory wishes everyone a Safe and Happy Vinayaka Chaviti. Worldwide Grand Theatrical Release on Sep 24th! #LoveStoryFromSep24th" Take a look.

NAGA CHAITANYA - SAI PALLAVI: 'LOVE STORY' NEW RELEASE DATE... #Telugu film #LoveStory - starring #NagaChaitanya and #SaiPallavi - to release in *cinemas* on 24 Sept 2021... Directed by #SekharKammula... Produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. pic.twitter.com/C7UZ4p9dga — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2021

Apart from the hit duo, the love story also stars Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles. Chaitanya will be seen as Revanth, while Pallavi will be portraying Mounica. The flick's melodious tracks have already won over the audience, as well as Chaitanya's wife Samantha Akkineni. It is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banners Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. The foot-tapping dance numbers have been curated by Vijay C Kumar and edited by Marthand K. Venkatesh.

More about Sai and Chaitanya's upcoming projects

Love Story also marks Pallavi's second collaboration with the director after the 2017 romantic comedy Fidaa, where she starred alongside Varun Tej. The film follows the love-hate relationship between the two protagonists. Apart from this, her upcoming projects include Virata Parvam and Shyam Singha Roy. Shyam Singha Roy is a Telugu supernatural film with a touch of thrill and shock, and stars Sai Pallavi and Nani in lead roles. It also features Madonna Sebastian and Krithi Shetty.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya has movies like Thank You and Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline. Chaitanya makes his Hindi film debut alongside Kareena Kapoor in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is slated for a Christmas 2021 release.

