Naga Chaitanya Clocks 8 Yrs Of 'Manam'; Joins Hands With Film's Director For Next Venture

Naga Chaitanya took to his social media account on Monday and penned down a sweet note as he announced that his hit film Manam has clocked eight years. He shared a picture with the director of the film, Vikram K Kumar as the duo gears up to collaborate for yet another project. They will join hands for Naga Chaitanya's upcoming digital debut in a series titled Dhootha, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Naga Chaitanya celebrates eight years of 'Manam'

Naga Chaitanya headed to his Instagram account on May 23 and celebrated his film Manam's eighth anniversary. He mentioned how he and the director, Vikram K Kumar still share the same passion for cinema and was 'thankful' for his journey. Manam was a hit film that starred 4 generations of the Akkineni family as it saw Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni share the screen. Sharing the news on social media, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "8 years of #Manam being on the floors today with @thisisvikramkumar and sharing the same passion .. probably the best way to celebrate this journey! Thankful. (sic)"

Naga Chaitanya's digital debut

The popular actor known for his hit roles in films including Love Story, Premam, Ye Maaya Chesave and many others, is now gearing up to conquer the OTT world. The actor will soon make his OTT debut with the Telugu series titled Dhootha and fans are over the moon to see their favourite star on Amazon Prime Video.

The show is touted to be a supernatural horror and apart from Naga Chaitanya, the series will also star Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam among others. As per a report by PTI, the actor mentioned that he wanted his work to get maximum exposure, which he can get with a platform like Amazon.

He said, "With a platform like Prime Video, we get that. It's not a pan-India project, it's across the world. I can't sit through even five minutes of horror. When Vikram told me this one's a supernatural horror thriller, I knew exactly what that feeling was like... That's quite a challenge for me as an actor."

(Image: @chayakkineni/Instagram)