Naga Chaitanya Starrer Custody Set For Streaming Debut On This Date

Actor Naga Chaitanya’s action-thriller “Custody” will make its OTT debut on Prime Video on June 9, the streamer announced Wednesday. The Telugu feature, written and directed by Prabhu, was released in theatres countrywide in May. It also stars actor Kriti Shetty.

The film will be available for streaming in Telugu and Tamil along with dubs in Malayalam and Kannada, Prime Video said in a statement. “Custody” sees Chaitanya playing the role of Shiva, a young constable tasked with the high-risk responsibility of transporting a dangerous criminal named Raju (Arvind Swami) to the court in Bengaluru.

Unaware of Raju’s role as a key witness against a powerful senior minister, Shiva finds himself becoming a target, along with the criminal he’s escorting. As they navigate a treacherous journey, Shiva must protect Raju and ensure his testimony reaches the courtroom.

Prabhu said “Custody” presents a unique “blend of drama, action, and thrill”, catering to the tastes of the audience. “With Naga Chaitanya in the lead, we have explored a new layer to the character, which he plays to perfection. And Kriti Shetty lights up the screen with her presence and charm."

“‘Custody’ is extremely special for me, and I am glad that with the exclusive global streaming premiere on Prime Video, audiences in over 240 countries and territories will be able to watch and enjoy it,” the filmmaker said. “Custody” is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi through his production banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen.