Naga Chaitanya's Team Clarifies On Rumours Of Actor Starring In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Remake

Off late, reports of Naga Chaitanya starring in the South remake of Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been doing the rounds. These reports however, have been dismissed by the actor's team. Naga Chaitanya's team has provided clarity on the rumours by issuing an official statement about it.

They said that Naga Chaitanya, who was last seen in the cop drama Custody, which failed to weave magic at the box office, will not be featuring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 remake.

Details on the alleged South remake of BB2 starring Jyotika and Naga Chaitanya

(Naga Chaitanya and Jyotika were rumoured to part of BB2 South remake | Image: Twitter)



While news of Naga Chaitanya stepping into the role of Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had been doing the rounds. Other details of this alleged South remake was also making headway on social media. Tabu's dual role was reportedly being essayed by Jyotika. Another detail being floated across social media was producer KE Gnanavel Raja having bought the rights of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to kick start the South remake of the Bollywood blockbuster.

Naga Chaitanya's team issues statement about alleged BB2 role

Naga Chaitanya's team has done away with all speculations about Naga Chaitanya starring in the much-discussed South remake of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. The actor's team issued an official statement "fact checking" all rumours about the actor's association with the yet-to-be-made South remake.

The statement also asked all portals carrying the story to stop spreading fake news. The official statement by Naga Chaitanya's team read, "FACT CHECK: The news which is being circulated on social media regarding @Chay_Akkineni doing the south remake of #BhoolBhulaiya2 is completely false. Requesting the respected media handles not to spread the fake news."

(Naga Chaitanya's team issues official statement | Image: @sekartweets/Twitter)

More on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The second installment in the wildly popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had a stellar run at the box office in 2022 especially in the face of several big banner films failing to make an impact or even break even. With Kartik Aaryan in the lead, playing the affable Rooh Baba, the film also starred Kiara Advani in the role of Reet, Rooh Baba's love interest.

Tabu incidentally played a double role - Anjulika as well as twin sister, Manjulika - a reference from the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which came out in 2008. More details on the alleged South remake of the film are yet to be confirmed.