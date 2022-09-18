Naga Chaitanya Weighs In On North-South Debate; 'Audience Will Make Right Content Win...'

A Twitter argument between Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa about Hindi being the "national language" and the success of South films like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2 led to increased clamour about North films vs. South films. While the South vs North debate has become a talking point, actor Naga Chaitanya believes that nothing is going wrong anywhere.

Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audience, the movie didn't succeed at the box office. According to reports, the movie made Rs 60 crore during its domestic run.

However, in a conversation with mansworldindia.com, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor reflected on his views about the ongoing North-South debate. Chaitanya asserted,

"Nothing is going wrong anywhere. The audience picks the content they can relate to the most. If there is an emotional connection, they will make it win, be it in any language. Language is not a barrier anymore; people are watching movies with subtitles. I think we just need to churn out fresher and more relatable content, be in any language."

'Mimicking a trend won't work for long': Naga Chaitanya

Additionally, Chay advised filmmakers to first create works that "resonate with them before they can attempt to connect with the audience." He continued saying that trying to follow a trend won't work for very long, adding, "Here is an audience for every kind of cinema since we have such a diverse range of emotions and civilizations."

Sharing how he is open to good projects in Hindi as well as other regional belts, the Majili actor stated that he loves 'experimenting' and hopes to collaborate with more filmmakers soon. The actor stated, "Of course, I would like to do more films in Bollywood. I look up to that industry."

"There are so many filmmakers there that I want to collaborate with. I am just waiting for something interesting to come my way. And not just Hindi cinema, I would love to dabble in other languages as well. I love doing interesting characters and I love experimenting and playing with those. I am open to all industries when it comes to quality work," he concluded.

Image: @akkineninagachaitanya/Facebook