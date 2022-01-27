South Indian star Nagarjuna Akkineni, on Thursday, took to his Twitter handle and slammed the media reports which claimed that Nagarjuna stated that it was Samantha Ruth Prabhu who initiated the divorce with his son and actor Naga Chaitanya. He penned a short note and termed it 'absolute nonsense'.

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu left their fans shocked as the actors announced that they had decided to part ways after four years of marriage. The couple took to their respective social media handles and shared a joint statement announcing their split in October last year.

Nagarjuna Akkineni slams media reports about his statement on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya divorce

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Nagarjuna tweeted, "The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Nagachaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news. #GiveNewsNotRumours."

On Thursday, several media reports claimed that Nagarjuna opened up about his son Naga Chaitanya's separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The reports suggested that Nagarjuna said that Chaitanya was worried about the 'family's reputation' and that it was Samantha's decision to separate and Chaitanya 'accepted' it. As per the reports, Chaitanya was 'much worried' about Nagarjuna and he 'consoled his father very much as he thought Nagarjuna will be worried'.

Ever since their separation last year, Naga Chaitanya has been silent about his divorce. The actor has opened up about his split with Samantha during the promotion of his film Bangarraju. During the promotion of the movie, the actor said "It was okay to be separated." He said and added that their divorce was a mutual decision made for their individual happiness and further stated 'If she is happy, then I am happy.'

More about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's split

The couple tied the knot back in 2017 after meeting on the sets of their movie Ye Maaya Chesave. Both Chaitanya and Samantha took to their respective social media handles and announced their separation via a joint statement.

His statement read, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on Thanking you for your support."

