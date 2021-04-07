Nagarjuna Akkineni Reveals Why He Didn't Want To Release 'Wild Dog' On OTT

Nagarjuna Akkineni's latest release Wild Dog has been garnering positive reviews from audiences since its release on April 2, 2021. The action-thriller flick is written and helmed by debutant director Ashishor Solomon. Apart from Nagarjuna, the Wild Dog cast also includes Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Vijay Varma, also known as Wild Dog, who is brought back to investigate the case of a bomb explosion in Pune. When he identifies the mastermind, Khalid, Vijay conducts a covert operation to catch him. Here is why Nagarjuna Akkineni didn't want his action-thriller film to have an OTT release.

Nagarjuna Akkineni talks about his latest film Wild Dog

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, south superstar Nagarjuna recently opened up about why he didn't want his movie to have an OTT release even during covid times when people are reluctant to go to theatres. The actor stated that he always knew that the film's opening wouldn't be like normal times but he was still adamant about getting it released in theatres because it belonged on the big screen. He further said that he didn't want it to be released on OTT platforms because audiences in the South don’t like it when their favorite actors release their films on the digital platform.

Talking more about it, he mentioned that now films like Master and Krack are also doing well, which is why he thinks it is time to return to the big screen experience. He also said that a film like Uppena, which has two newcomers in the lead is doing so well at the box office. When Nagarjuna was asked about how the year 2020 was for him, he explained that it made him realize how much he loves his work. He added that he wants to do as many films as he can without compromising on quality and even though he did miss working, he enjoyed the time off as well. He concluded by saying that he got to spend a lot of time with his family, his wife Amala, sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil, and also his daughter-in-law Samantha, who is an integral part of the family so it felt like a full family film for a year.

Image Credits: Matinee Entertainment Official Youtube Channel