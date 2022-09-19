Nagarjuna Akkineni Spills Beans On His 100th Film; Says 'It Has To Be A Visual Spectacle'

Superstar Nagarjuna, who was recently seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra, is now gearing up for his 100th film. The actor recently spilt beans on the special project, revealing that four filmmakers have been assigned to pen its script, further adding that the film will a 'visual spectacle' to draw audiences to the theatre.

He said that his 100th project doesn't necessarily have to be high on visual effects like Brahmastra, however, it ought to be 'larger than life' as that's what entices the audiences to flock to theatres.

Nagarjuna Akkineni spills beans on his 100th film

Talking to Pinkvilla, the actor shared that 4 filmmakers are writing the script at present and added, "They are all being assigned, that’s been done. I am looking into all of those things. I want to make sure. I can’t tell you the names of these filmmakers because there are two or three I am listening to in parallel, so it’s not nice."

Talking about the kind of movie he's envisioning his 100th project to be, the star said, "It has to be a visual spectacle, which I need to do and bring people to the theatres. Doesn’t have to be a Brahmastra or VFX (heavy film), but larger than life is what I feel is bringing people to the theatres in big numbers. Of course, the other films are also running, recently Sita Ramam did fantastically, and Oke Oka Jeevitham, which was released by Dream Warrior Pictures. Amala (Akkineni) was there and Sharwanand was there."

More on Nagarjuna's work front

Nagarjuna is now gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film The Ghost. The movie is an action thriller and will see Nagarjuna play the role of a secret agent. Sonal Chauhan will play the role of his partner, while Gul Panag will portray his sister in the movie.

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @AKKINENINAGARJUNA)