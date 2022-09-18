Nagarjuna Calls Chiranjeevi 'mighty Opponent' As 'The Ghost' & 'GodFather' Lock Horns

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Chiranjeevi Konidela are two of the most beloved stars in the South. The two have entertained the audience for over three decades and have also worked in the Tamil and Hindi film industry. While both Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi have a huge fan following across the country, they will soon have a face-off as their respective films The Ghost and GodFather will release on the same day. Talking about their films locking horns, Nagarjuna recently called the Acharya star a "mighty opponent."

After his short role in Brahmastra, Nagarjuna is now gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film The Ghost. The movie is an action thriller and will see Nagarjuna play the role of a secret agent. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nagarjuna opened up about the clash of his film with the political action film GodFather, which stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Talking about the clash, the Bangarraju star said that he has always looked up to Chiranjeevi and called him a "mighty" opponent. He further revealed that he is worried and anxious about his film's performance but threw light on the success of films during the festive season. He also added that if the movie is not good, it will not do well at the box office even if there is no opponent.

Nagarjuna said, "But we know that the festival season is like that. Dussehra festival has traditionally had two to three films released in the last 40-50 years. They do well, now if the film is bad it won’t do well. Even if it's a solo release it won’t do well if the film is bad."

More about The Ghost

The Ghost will see Nagarjuna play the role of an Interpol officer named Vikram. While Sonal Chauhan will play the role of his partner, Gul Panag will portray his sister in the movie. Talking about the film with the leading daily, the actor called it "sleek." He added that the movie will have high-octane action which will give the viewers an adrenaline rush. Nagarjuna also revealed that he had to undergo training to use a Japanese sword in the movie.

Image: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela/Facebook/@nagarjuna