Nagarjuna & Sonal Chauhan Look Fierce In 'The Ghost' New Poster; Trailer Out On THIS Date

Superstar Nagarjuna will be seen in an intriguing avatar in the forthcoming action entertainer The Ghost, which also stars Sonal Chauhan in the lead role. Makers have been piquing fans' curiosity about the project with constant updates and recently announced that its trailer is coming out on August 25.

They also dropped a new poster, showcasing Nagarjuna in a fierce avatar holding a gun, with Sonal Chauhan also wielding the weapon as she poses alongside the superstar. The Ghost has been directed by Praveen Sattaru, while it is being bankrolled by Suniel Narang and Narayan Das Narang in association with Sharrath Marar.

Nagarjuna & Sonal Chauhan look fierce in The Ghost's latest poster

Taking to their Twitter handle on Sunday, August 21, makers shared the poster where Nagarjuna can be seen in an all-black look with a gun in his hand, while Sonal also sports a matching outfit as she rests on the superstar's shoulder. One can also see a lot of destruction in the background.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "In 4 days, things are about to get really intense #TheGhost Trailer releasing on 25th August. #TheGhostonOct5." Take a look.

The filming has already been concluded, and makers have already dropped two promos from the film, namely The Killing Machine and Tamhagane. Its wrap was announced earlier this month with a brief video montage showcasing Nagarjuna firing a gun, the cake-cutting ceremony and more.

"IT'S A WRAP for the Shoot! #Ghost The killing machine is all set to be unleashed on October 5th... See you soon in a theatre near you," makers wrote.

Apart from Nagarjuna and Sonal, the film also stars Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Keith Dallison, Simmi Ghoshal and others in pivotal roles. It is all set to hit theatres on October 5, 2022.

On the work front, Nagarjuna will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra, which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

