Nagarjuna Asks Ex-daughter-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Whereabouts To Vijay Deverakonda

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna recently had a playful interaction with actor Vijay Deverakonda on the sets of his reality show Bigg Boss. Vijay Deverakonda was present there to promote his recently released film Kushi. Deverakonda co-stars with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film.

3 things you need to know:

Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, was released on September 1.

The teaser for Nagarjuna’s upcoming film Naa Saami Ranga was released last week.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya officially announced their divorce in May this year.

You make an amazing pair, Nagarjuna says about Vijay-Samantha

The Super actor asked Vijay Deverakonda the whereabouts of his Kushi co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In response, Deverakonda informed the Bigg Boss host that Samantha was currently in the United States, and that he was hopeful of Samantha joining him for Kushi’s promotion very soon. However, after the playful jibe, Nagarjuna commended Vijay Deverakonda for his acting talent, also praising his chemistry with his Kushi co-star. Nagarjuna stated, “You two make an amazing pair.” Later, Deverakonda also did a small performance on one of the songs from Kushi.

It is to be noted that Samantha officially announced her separation from Nagarjuna's son and popular actor Naga Chaitanya earlier this year in May. The two had tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017.

Kushi earned ₹15.25 cr on day 1

Besides being the host of Bigg Boss Telugu for many years now, Nagarjuna also continues to remain active on the film scene. Last week on his birthday, the producers of Nagarjuna's upcoming film Naa Saami Ranga released the teaser and first look of the film. Additionally, Nagarjuna will reportedly also be seen in a Sekhar Kammula film co-starring with Dhanush.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy promoting Kushi, which took a massive weekend opening of 36 crores at the domestic box office. Yesterday, the actor was also spotted at a temple along with his family praying for the success of Kushi.