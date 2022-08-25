Nagarjuna-starrer 'The Ghost' Trailer OUT, Hints At An Intense & Gripping Story; WATCH

After entertaining the audience with his latest action drama Bangarraju, Nagarjuna is all set to take up an intriguing avatar in the forthcoming film The Ghost. Touted to be an action thriller, the film will see Nagarjuna on a serious mission. As the film's release date is inching closer, its makers recently unveiled its intriguing and much-awaited trailer.

South star Mahesh Babu recently launched the much-awaited trailer of Nagarjuna's forthcoming film. The trailer begins with the introduction of Nagarjuna as an Interpol officer named Vikram, who learns that his sister and niece are in trouble. He sets out on a mission to safeguard his sister and niece and comes across several gangsters.

The trailer hinted at some high-octane action that will be witnessed by the audience. Apart from this, the film storyline seems to have a romance between Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan, who will play his subordinate. The entire trailer is filled with several fight sequences and upbeat music hinting at its intriguing story. Gul Panag will be seen portraying the role of Nagarjuna's sister, while Anikha Surendran will play his niece.

Sharing the trailer with the audience, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Glad to launch the intense & gripping trailer of TheGhost! Wishing @iamnagarjuna and the entire team all the very best!" Watch the film's trailer here.

More about The Ghost

The makers of The Ghost concluded its filming earlier this month. The makers dropped a video montage to announce the film's wrap that featured Nagarjuna firing a gun, a cake-cutting ceremony and a lot more. Sharing the clip, the makers wrote, "IT'S A WRAP for the Shoot! Ghost The killing machine is all set to be unleashed on October 5th... See you soon in a theatre near you."

Apart from Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan, the film will see Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Simmi Ghoshal, Keith Dallison and many others in pivotal roles. Helmed by Praveen Sattaru, the film is being bankrolled by Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar. The action entertainer is all set to hit theatres on October 5, 2022.

Ahead of The Ghost, Nagarjuna will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming film Brahmastra.

