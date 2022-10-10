Namrata Shirodkar Remembers Mahesh Babu's Late Mom In Heartfelt Post; 'she's Protecting..'

Namrata Shirodkar paid tribute to Mahesh Babu's mom Indira Devi, days after she passed away on September 28 at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Namrata shared a family portrait on her social media handle, which included her and Mahesh Babu, his dad Krishna, and the superstar's kids Sitara and Gautam. Missing Indira Devi in the frame, Namrata said that she'll continue to live on in their hearts, and they shall celebrate the departed soul every day.

Namrata Shirodkar shares heartfelt post remembering Mahesh Babu's late mom

Taking to her Instagram handle, Namrata shared the family portrait where everyone could be seen shedding smiles. In the caption, she wrote," Life comes a full circle as they say... and this now is my circle of life! Love you mamaiyya garu.. You're one of a kind and we're blessed to have you in our lives.. I know mummy would normally be in this family frame but from now on she will live on in our hearts and we will celebrate her every single day till we are on this side of the world."

She continued, "We know she's here protecting our family.. Love love and more love to you Mummy." Take a look.

Following Indira Devi's demise late last month, Namrata penned a note reflecting on her fond memories with her mother-in-law. Namrata mentioned that she'll pass on all the love she got from Indira Devi to her children and grandchildren. The Sarkaaru Vaari Paata star also took to his Instagram handle earlier and shared a picture of his mother.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has joined forces with Trivikram Srinivas for his highly-anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB 28. He will also be collaborating with RRR helmer SS Rajamouli for a project, billed as a 'globetrotting actioner'.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NAMRATASHIRODKAR)