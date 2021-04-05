Namrata Shirodkar Reminisces Her Best Family Vacation In Austria, Says 'Wanna Go Back'

On the occasion of Easter 2021, Namrata Shirodkar shared a throwback family photo from her favourite holiday. She took to her Instagram handle to post the old picture, featuring her kids Sitara and Gautham. In the picture, Namrata and her kids are seen sitting by a river with snowy mountains in the backdrop. As mentioned in the caption, they were waiting for the perfect boat to take them far and away.

Namrata's favourite family vacation photo

In the picture, Mahesh Babu is missing as he is clicking the picture. Here, the actor is seen wearing an all-black outfit and sporting black tinted sunglasses. Sharing the family picture on social media, Namrata Shirodkar said that this picture is from their best holidays in Austria. Talking about the same, the actor said, "Austria's unmatchable beauty.. Wanna go back!!".

Namrata Shirodkar wrote:

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Namrata Shirodkar commented on the actor's photo. One of the users wrote, "Cute situ papa and Goutham", while another added, "Lovely view and picture too". A fan commented, "@namratashirodkar kiti sunder location.pan mage chhota pillu naraz ka disat aahe ?kay zala tila" (Namrata Shirodkar it's a beautiful location but why does the little munchkin in behind looks upset?). Another fan added, "Wow madam ! Very beautiful picture". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Namrata Shirodkar recently celebrated World Happiness Day by sharing a post featuring her family and friends. Here, the actor created a collage of her throwback pictures. She is seen posing with her kids, Mahesh Babu and other friends. She also penned a heartfelt caption dedicated to her people. She wrote, "Happiness for me is my world filled with my people who I love!! My circle of life ♥ï¸♥ï¸ Happiness is a state of mind.. it's yours if you want it ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸".

