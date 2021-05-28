Namrata Shirodkar Shares A Picture Of Her Daughter, Says ‘Kids Need Your Attention’

Hero Hindustani actor Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram on Friday, May 28, 2021, to share an adorable candid picture of her daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni. Along with the picture, Namrata also penned a caption talking about "keeping kids occupied" amid a pandemic. On seeing this post, netizens have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Namrata Shirodkar on giving children the attention they need

Namrata Shirodkar shared a sweet picture of her daughter, Sitara, that is truly unmissable. In the picture, Sitara can be seen relaxing on the couch as she flashes a smile looking towards the camera. She is seen donning a dark pink flare skirt and a baby pink t-shirt. One can also get a glimpse of Namrata and her husband Mahesh Babu’s house.

Along with the picture, the former actor wrote, “Candid demeanour!! Keeping them occupied in times like these is very important”. She added, “kids need ur attention and she definitely has mine. #children #idlechatter”. Take a look at the post below.

Reacting to the post by Namrata, one of the users wrote, “Cutiipieee Sitara...GBU Little Angel”. Another user wrote, “this is such a beautiful thought. Love it”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at the screenshot of a few more comments on Namrata Shirodkar's latest Instagram post below.

Namrata Shirodkar has been using her social media handles to raise awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. She frequently encourages people to remain strong during these trying times and shares various news about the virus and the necessary precautions to defeat it. She recently asked people to stay strong in an Instagram post. The actor took to Instagram to urge her fans and followers to keep their mind and heart strong to defeat COVID-19. She wrote, "Just be strong with your mind and heart. You can defeat this disease." in her Instagram Story.

In another post, Namrata praised the initiative of drive-in vaccination centres for differently-abled and elderly people in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis in Bhopal and Mumbai. Take a look at her Instagram posts below.

