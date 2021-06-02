Namrata Shirodkar Shares Pics Of Vaccination Drive Day 2: 'Can't Be Happier'

Mahesh Babu recently took the initiative to vaccinate his ancestral village, Burripalem, in order to mark his father's birthday, veteran Telugu actor Krishna. Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, on June 2, took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of images from the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in Burripalem. As seen in Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram post, several villagers were spotted registering and taking the vaccination. Sharing the series of vaccination pics from Burripalem, Namrata Shirodkar said, "Day 2 of our vaccination drive in Burripalem". She further added, "Can't be happier to see the numbers increasing!".

Namrata Shirodkar shares pics of vaccination drive initiated by Mahesh Babu

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Namrata reacted to the actor's post. One of the users wrote, "more blessings to you & the family for all the good work", while another added, "Superstar for a reason". A fan comment read as "Superstar with kind hearted". Another fan commented, "Great initiative madam ! God bless us all". Take a look at some more fans' reactions.

On June 1, Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata took to her Instagram handle and shared a video, urging fans and followers to get vaccinated. As seen in Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram video, the actor highlighted the point that many citizens don't find vaccines safe. She further explained and clarified the rumours and said that she feels safe after getting vaccinated.

Namrata Shirodkar said, "Covid-19 the pandemic has taken a huge toll on us mentally, physically and emotionally. We have lost a lot of dear ones and I think it’s time we stop this. The only way to do so however is to get vaccinated". She further added, "Vaccines are safe and effective despite the misconceptions. They have saved numerous lives already and even I am now fully vaccinated. Please go to the nearest vaccination centre and get your jab".

Namrata's Instagram note for the same,

#GetVaccinated It makes me very happy to see Burripalem village get vaccinated. Thanks to @urstrulymahesh for being there as always and to our team @mbofficialteam for being on the frontlines, putting this initiative together!! My deepest gratitude to our very own @andhrahospitals and their mammoth team who have been at the head of this whole drive and making sure vaccines are being administered to all the villagers 🙏🙏🙏 This gesture will be always remembered!! Vaccines are safe and it’s time to get yours! Let’s be a part of a new world. ♥️

IMAGE: NAMRATA SHIRODKAR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.