Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan's Next 'NBK 107' Kicks Off With Pooja Event; See Pics

As per tradition in the South film industry, a movie is often launched with a pooja ceremony and it was no different for Nandamuri Balakrishna's new movie. Tentatively titled 'NBK 107' referring to the number of films the veteran has done, the venture stars Shruti Haasan in the lead role. This will be the first time that both the actors will be working with each other.

There were well-known names of the industry too, who provided the landmark events of the launch. Many filmmakers of Tollywood were the star attractions at the launch event. Here's all that happened at the launch event -

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan's movie launched with pooja

'NBK 107 Begins' was the hashtag that the makers used on Twitter to announce the launch event as they shared that they had kicked off the movie on an 'auspicious note'. The film is being produced by Mythri Makers. Along with the hashtag, they also used a lion emoji.

At the launch event, Shruti was dressed in her traditional best.

And even in the description of the movie, there was a 'roar' as the director of the film, Gopichandh Malineni shared that their 'roaring film' was launched on the day.

He added that he was 'extremely thrilled and excited' to be on the sets. He expressed his delight in working with Nandamuri Balakrishna, whom he described as 'Lion', 'God of Masses', 'Natasimham', and more. Gopichandh added that he will try his best to present the veteran in the 'best possible avatar'.

Our ROARING Film #NBK107 has been launched Today! 💥



Extremely thrilled & Excited to move to the sets.. with the LION, #GodOfMasses & our 'Natasimham' #NandamuriBalakrishna Gaaru! 🦁🔥



Will try to present #NBK Gaaru in best possible Avatar! 😊👍🏻#NBK107Begins pic.twitter.com/gNbZOqhcos — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) November 13, 2021

The other well-known directors of the film industry like VV Vinayak, Boyapati Sreenu, Harish Shankar, Koratala Siva, and Buchi Babu Sana were present at the event. The launch clap was done by VV Vinayak, and the camera switch was performed by Boyapati Sreenu. The first shot was directed by Harish Shankar and Koratala Siva, Bobby and Buchi Babu Sana handed over the script to Gopichandh.

Shruti later dropped a selfie with Gopichandh, who is known for films like Krack, and wrote that she could not wait for the movie to begin.

As per reports, the plot of the movie is based on true events.

