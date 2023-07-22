Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari To Clash With Vijay-led Leo This October

Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen next in Bhagavanth Kesari. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal in a major role. Now, the makers of the film have announced its release date.

2 things you need to know

Bhagavanth Kesari is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

The film will mark Arjun Rampal’s Telugu debut..

Bhagavanth Kesari to clash with Leo

Shine Screens, the banner behind Bhagavanth Kesari, announced the release date of the film on Saturday (July 22). The production house shared a new poster from the film and revealed that the flick will open in theatres on October 19th. The tweet read, “భగవంత్ కేసరి ఆయుధ పూజతో గీ సారి దసరా జోర్దారుంటది (Dussehra and Ayudu Puja will be celebrated with Bhagwant Kesari)#Bhagavanthkesari Grand Worldwide Release on October 19th, 2023.”

(Screengrab of Shine Screens tweet | Image: Shine Screens/Twitter)

The film will open in theatres alongside Vijay's Leo. Thalapathy's film caters to the Tamil audience. It, however, may do well in the Telugu states as well given his popularity. Interestingly, Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageshwara Rao is set to release on October 20.

Meet the team behind Bhagavanth Kesari

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harsh Peddi under the Shine Screens banner, Bhagavanth Kesari also features R. Sarathkumar and Sreeleela in significant roles. Notably, the film will see Arjun Rampal playing the antagonist. Bhagavanth Kesari’s teaser, which was released back in June, showed Nandamuri introducing himself as a son of the jungle named Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari.

The fact that the film is expected to feature punch dialogues and action scenes suggests that it will a trademark NBK film for the masses. This will be Balakrishna's second release of the year. He was last seen in Veera Simha Reddy, emerged as a massive hit. It starred Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and marked her first collaboration with the mass hero.