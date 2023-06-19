Kajal Aggarwal's First Look Revealed For Bhagavanth Kesari On Her Birthday

To celebrate Kajal Aggarwal's 38th birthday on June 19, the producers of her upcoming Tollywood film Bhagavanth Kesari have unveiled her first look. This movie marks her return to the industry after a two-year hiatus.

3 things you need to know

- Bhagavanth Kesari stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead.

- Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in the Telugu film Mosagallu (2021)

- The actress will star in a pivotal role.

Director Anil Ravipudi took to his Twitter account to share the first look, depicting the actress happily engaged in a phone conversation. In the image, Kajal is seated beside a bookshelf, holding a book titled "Research Methods in Psychology." Sporting a ponytail, she exudes a lively aura, adorned in a soft pink top and oversized glasses.

(Kajal Aggarwal's first look from Bhagavanth Kesari | Image: Anil Ravipudi/Twitter)

Expressing his wishes to the "ever-charming" Kajal on her birthday, the director added, "May your talent and charisma continue to enchant audiences on the silver screen."

Bhagavanth Kesari will be Arjun Rampal’s Tollywood debut

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harsh Peddi under the Shine Screens banner, this film features Nandamuri Balakrishna, R. Sarathkumar, and Sreeleela in significant roles. Notably, Bhagavanth Kesari also marks Arjun Rampal's debut in Tollywood, where he portrays the antagonist. The movie is expected to release during the Dussehra festivities.

Moving on to Kajal Aggarwal's future projects, she recently announced her involvement in the film Satyabhama on the eve of her birthday. In this movie, she portrays a fierce and fearless police officer. However, the release date for this film is yet to be announced by the makers.

Additionally, Kajal Aggarwal is also part of Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 film Indian, co-starring Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Kalidas Jayaram, and others. Indian 2 is scheduled to hit the screens next year.