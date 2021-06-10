Nandamuri Balakrishna's Birthday: 5 Of His Popular Films That Did Well At Box-office

Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has appeared in over 100 Telugu movies. The actor is celebrating his 61st birthday on June 10. Apart from acting, he has also ventured into politics. He is the son of a Telugu film actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. T. Rama Rao. While he started his career as a child actor at the age of 14, he has come a long way and has established himself as a prominent box office star. On the occasion of Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday, let us have a look at some of his movies that were a hit at the box office.

A look at Nandamuri Balakrishna's popular movies that were a hit at the box office

Although he has been in the industry for four decades, he has seen the ups and downs at the box office. As per Filmibeat, these movies went on to become blockbuster and showcased the actor's talent.

Mangammagari Manavadu

The Telugu drama film was released in the year 1984. The movie featured Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bhanumathi Ramakrishna, Suhasini. It is a remake of the Tamil movie Man Vasanai (1983). The movie went on become a hit at the box office and it also celebrated the silver jubilee.

Muddula Mavayya

The movie was released in the year 1989 and was a remake of the Tamil film En Thangachi Padichava. The movie features Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vijayashanti in the lead role. The movie went on to become an Industry hit at the box office.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari

The movie was released in the year 1990 and marked the actor's 50th film. It also features Shobana, Nirosha in the lead roles. It turned out to be Super Hit at the box office.

Samarasimha Reddy

The action drama film was released in the year 1999. It features Nandamuri Balakrishna, Simran, Anjala Zaveri and Sanghavi in lead roles. The story revolves around Sangeetha and her two sisters who live with an aunt that runs a small hotel and how an employee Abbulu brings about a change in their lives. The movie went on to become All-Time Industry Hit at the box office. It was also labelled as a cult movie.

Simha

The film released in the year 2010 was directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced by Paruchuri Kireeti. Nandamuri Balakrishna played a double role in the film along with Nayanthara and Sneha Ullal while Rahman, Sai Kumar, Adithya Menon, Namitha, Kota Srinivasa Rao and K. R. Vijaya played supporting roles. The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year.

IMAGE: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Instagram

