Nani Gives Apt Reply To Twitter User Comparing Dasara With KGF And Pushpa

Nani, who is gearing up for the release of Dasara on March 30, conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. One of the queries posed to him was related to the upcoming movie. A social media user questioned how his film is different from Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun or Ram Charan's Rangasthalam. Nani gave a hilarious response to this.

A Twitter user asked, "How Dasara is different from pushpa and Rangasthalam? And some north audience are ignoring Dasara thinking it is same as kgf. Please bust this myth.”

To this, Nani said, "Terminator and ddlj are not same coz both srk and Arnold wear a leather jacket (sic).”

Check out the tweet here:

Terminator and ddlj are not same coz both srk and Arnold wear a leather jacket ;) #AskNani https://t.co/XQ11F543Ja — Nani (@NameisNani) March 15, 2023

Fans were also glad to see Nani interacting with his audience ahead of the film's release and also praised the Telugu star.

Why is Nani's film Dasara drawing comparisons?



Ever since the first look of Nani from Dasara was released, fans started comparing it with Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Yash from the KGF franchise. Now, the actor has busted the myth and shared that his movie is different from others.

All about Dasara

Nani-starrer Dasara is the first pan-India release for the actor. He is promoting the film across India. The trailer was released in Lucknow at a grand event. The film is all set to release on March 30 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Besides Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, Deekshith Shetty, Meera Jasmine, Roshan Mathew, Rajendra Prasad, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Shamna Kasim and others also feature in Dasara in supporting roles.