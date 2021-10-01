Nani, Other Celebs Pens Emotional Note After Watching Sai Dharam Tej's 'Republic'

Sai Dharam Tej, who is recovering from injuries after a serious accident, was unable to be part of the success of his latest film, Republic, which had a theatrical release today. Many fans and followers who were blown away by the film, heaped praise for the actor and the director of the film, Deva Katta. The actor's close associations from the film industry including the likes of Nani, Allari Naresh, Meher Ramesh, and others have complimented the stars and the filmmaker. Take a look.

Nani and other celebs praise Sai Dharam Tej's Republic

Watched Republic.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Nani wrote, "Watched Republic. For all the kindness @IamSaiDharamTej has shown towards everyone around him it has come back in the form of your prayers and it’s coming back stronger in the form of #REPUBLIC. This is @devakatta‘s announcement that he is back. Congratulations to the team."

Musician Smita wrote, "Republic is @devakattas new Prasthanam. I’m just mind blown at what I saw last night @IamSaiDharamTej best ever. #Republic is beyond politics & a journey everyone needs to experience. I’m hungover & waiting to hear frm you all. @aishu_dil @meramyakrishnan @IamJagguBhai."

Meher Ramesh tweeted, "#Republic Sri @devakatta‘s vision through Supreme Hero @IamSaiDharamTej till date best performance Reflected today’s serious issues in our society & flaws in the system..wishing the team for Much deserved Success."

Sai Dharam Tej's Republic is a political drama. The recently released trailer for the movie gives a glimpse into the plot that revolves around an honest IAS officer's efforts to uphold the basic tenets of the Indian continuation. Tej's character stands up against corrupt politicians, who want to stage a riot for their personal agenda. Along with Tej, the Deva Katta directorial also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu among others in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Tej is still recovering from the injuries he suffered in a road accident this month. Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident on September 10 in Hyderabad. Due to this, the actor could not be a part of the film's promotions. During the film's pre-release event, Tej's uncle Pawan Kalyan had an emotional outburst as he revealed that the actor was still in a coma.

Telugu actor Allu Arjun also took to Twitter and shared the film’s poster while congratulating Sai and wishing the entire team luck. Apart from Allu, actor Ram Charan also echoed similar sentiments and wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Grand release of the movie #Republic today . It’s very unfortunate that my brother @IamSaiDharamTej is not there to witness it . Wishing that the fans & public show their love & support to this film . Best wishes @devakatta, @aishu_dil @meramyakrishnan & the entire team . pic.twitter.com/tAhleK8WG0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 1, 2021

Image: Instagram/@jetpanja