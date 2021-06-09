Nani Shares BTS Image As He Films For "something Special" For Frontline Workers

Indian actor, Nani recently shared a picture of himself with his crew where he is shooting something "special" for doctors. Nani's post comes at a time when the world is fighting the deadly coronavirus.

A number of celebrities and stars have taken to social media to applaud the efforts put in by frontline workers and doctors. Nani, on the other hand, seems to have bigger plans in terms of thanking the healthcare workers who have been saving lives since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Nani's latest Instagram post, the actor can be seen holding a camera while the rest of crew members can be seen standing next to him. The actor shared the photo with the caption, "For our Frontline Workers.. Something special," adding "Coming soon..". The actor also used the hashtag "#ForOurHeroes" in his caption.

A sneak peak into Nani's Instagram

Actor Nani took to Instagram to share another post for the month of June, last week. The actor shared an image in which he could be seen wearing a navy blue shirt while winking at the camera and flaunting his wedding ring, which the camera was focused on. He shared the post with the caption, "Hello June .. be good". Take a look -

Nani's latest projects

Apart from the "special" something that Nani is currently working on for the frontline workers of this country, the actor is also slated to appear in a number of upcoming projects. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu masala film, Tuck Jagadish. The film will also feature Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. The film which was slated to release in April 2021 has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Nani will also star in the upcoming supernatural thriller film Shyam Singha Roy, along with Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian. Nani will also appear in the upcoming film, Ante Sundaraniki, along with actress Nazriya Nazim, which unlike the first two, is slated for a 2022 release. Take a look at the trailer for one of his upcoming films below -

Image - Nani's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.