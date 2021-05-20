Nani Wishes Sister Deepthi Ganta On Her Birthday, Calls Her His ‘mother From Same Mother’

Actor Nani took to Instagram on May 20 and shared an adorable selfie with his sister Deepthi Ganta, on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. In the pic, the brother-sister duo happily posed for a selfie. Sharing the same, he also penned a heartwarming note for her. Nani went on to call her his ‘mother from same mother’ and wished her a very happy birthday. The duo often keeps sharing glimpses of their whereabouts on social media. Nani’s latest post garnered the attention of many fans who rushed to drop endearing comments.

Nani pens a birthday note for his sister

Last year, on October 27, Deepthi posted a picture of Nani, with his wife Anjana Yelavarthy. Deepthi penned a lengthy note on her brother's anniversary. She wrote, “Happy Anniversary you two!!! Of many things you have in common, my most favourite is how childlike you both are.. in your own different ways of course. And I have come to learn that that’s the only way to live life. So I hope you two keep finding pleasure in the smallest of things.” Even on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Deepthi hoped that she could celebrate the day with the Middle Class Abbayi actor but remarked that the universe had different plans. She added that she missed him a lot.

On the work front, Nani is awaiting the release of his film Tuck Jagadish. Earlier, he had shared a poster and had revealed that the film would hit the screens on April 23, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, it was postponed by the makers. It is produced under the banner of Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi's Shine Screens. The movie also features Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles. Tuck Jagadish is directed by Majili fame Shiva Nirvana. The teaser of the same was released in February, which garnered massive love from fans. On the other hand, Nani’s sister, Deepthi Ganta, had released a short film titled Anaganagaa Oka Naanna, written and directed by her, on the occasion of Father’s Day.

