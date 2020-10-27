Naresh Kanodia’s Best Movies That All His Fans Would Want To Watch

Naresh Kanodia was a very well-known and celebrated Indian actor and musician, mainly recognised for his works in the Gujarati entertainment industry. He worked in over a hundred movies and had successfully created a huge fan-base for himself. Here are some of Naresh Kanodia's movies that his fans should definitely watch. Read further ahead to know more about the actor’s best movies.

Naresh Kanodia’s best movies

Naresh Kanodia’s Daladu Lagyu Sayba Na Desh Ma (2002)

Daladu Lagyu Sayba Na Desh Ma is a romantic drama, directed by Suresh Joshi. The movie has been written by Jaswant Gangani. The movie also cast Roma Manek and Jayendra Maheta as the lead characters.

Naresh Kanodia’s Sawariya Lai De Ho Rangni Chudi (2010)

Sawariya Lai De Ho Rangni Chudi is a romantic drama, directed by Haresh Patel. The movie has been written by Mukesh Malvankar. The movie also cast Pranjal Bhatt as the lead character.

Naresh Kanodia’s Dewana Dushman (2014)

Dewana Dushman is a comedy-drama, directed by Pankaj Gandhi. The movie has been written by Patil Raj. The movie also cast Hitu Kanodia as the lead character.

Naresh Kanodia’s Baap Dhamaal Dikra Kamal (2017)

Baap Dhamaal Dikra Kamal is a family comedy-drama, written and directed by Subhash Shah. The movie also cast Asrani and Hitu Kanodia as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a father who wants to get married at the age when his sons should be getting married.

Naresh Kanodia’s Dhantya Open (2017)

Dhantya Open is a crime thriller drama, directed by Ajay Phansekar. The movie has been written by Kunal Shah. The movie also cast Abhinay Banker, Jinal Belani, and Makwana Chirag as the lead characters.

Naresh Kanodia’s personal life

The actor was born at the village of Kanoda (now in Patan district, Gujarat, India), to a poor mill worker’s family of Mithabhai Kanodia. The actor got married to Rima Kanodia and was a proud father of two sons, Hitu Kanodia and Mahesh Kanodia. His elder brother, Mahesh Kanodia was a well-known name in the Gujarati music industry.

Naresh Kanodia's death

Naresh Kanodia breathed his last on October 27, 2020 morning. The actor was at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre when he passed away. Naresh Kanodia's age was 77 years when he died.

