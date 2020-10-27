Naresh Kanodia, Gujarati Cinema's Star Passes Away Due To COVID; PM Modi Expresses Grief

Naresh Kanodia, the superstar of the Gujarati cinema, passed away on Tuesday 27 October 2020. The actor-turned-politician was admitted at a hospital in Ahmedabad where he breathed his last. The news of Naresh Kanodia’s death came as a shocker after the news of his brother’s demise. Read ahead to know the details.

The superstar of Gujarati films passed away at the age of 77. The actor passed away due to the COVID-19 virus. According to DNA, Naresh was admitted at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre after he tested positive of the coronavirus. The actor was kept on ventilator support. Naresh Kanodia’s brother, Mahesh Kumar Kanodia passed away two days before the actor. The news of Naresh Kanodia’s death was announced by trade analyst Komal Nahta who took to Twitter to reveal the news. He wrote that even death couldn’t do them apart. He mentioned that two days after the death of his younger brother, Naresh Kanodia passed away due to COVID-19. Take a look at the tweet below.

Also Read: Suchita Trivedi Says 'picked Up Gujaratis' Favorite Quality' For Role In 'Indiawaali Maa'

Naresh Kanodia’s passes away due to COVID-19

Seems, even Death couldn’t do them apart! Two days after Mahesh Kumar Kanodia, younger brother, actor and music director Naresh Kanodia, passes away due to COVID-19. https://t.co/mQ7ZyBQwNn pic.twitter.com/mMLOv21xZX — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) October 27, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences. The Prime Minister appreciated both Naresh and Mahesh Kanodia's contributions to the world of culture, music, and theatre. Take a look at the tweet by PM Modi.

Also Read: Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak & Other Gujarati Actors Who Made It Big In Bollywood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses grief on Naresh Kanodia's death

In a span of two days, we have lost both Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia. Their contributions to the world of culture, especially popularising Gujarati songs, music and theatre will never be forgotten. They also worked hard to serve society and empower the downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/Ri4GzOO5zo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2020

Several fans were shocked by the news of Naresh Kanodia’s death. They took to Twitter to express their grief. Some of the fans even extended their condolences to Naresh Konadia’s family. One of the fans commented, “Thanks for remembering such legends. He was a first Gujrati Superstar. May his soul Rest in Peace.” Take a look at some of the comments and reactions.

Fans’ extend their condolences

Naresh Kanodia’s Gujrati picture

Naresh Kanodia featured in the 1984 film Hiran Ne Kanthe that was directed by Mehul Kumar. The film was based on two youngsters Bandra and Mulande who fall in love. However, they belong to rival families. Other Naresh Kanodia’s Gujrati pictures include Dhola Maru, Marad No Mandvo and Pardeshi Maniyaro.

Also Read: In Bihar, JDU Taunts Chirag Paswan On Bollywood 'flop Show'; Compares With Co-star Kangana

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Laawaris' Is Based On Director Prakash Mehra's Life? Read More Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.