Much-loved actor Suriya became the talk of the town after he was announced the Best Actor at the National Film Awards 2022 for the film Soorarai Pottru. The Tamil star shared the title with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and was hailed for his achievement. This marks his first National Award and several fans and actors from the film industry took to social media to congratulate him on his victory.

Celebrities congratulate Suriya on winning big at National Film Awards 2022

Fellow Kollywood actor Dhanush took to his Twitter account moments after the National Film Awards 2022 winners were announced and extended his best congratulaions to Suriya. He also sent his best wishes to all the winners and GV Prakash Kumar, who won an award for Best Music Direction for Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru. He expressed that he felt 'super proud' and called it a 'big day for Tamil cinema'.

A big congratulations to all the national award winners. Especially @Suriya_offl sir and my good friend @gvprakash A big day for Tamil cinema. Super proud. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 22, 2022

Akshay Kumar, who will be part of the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, took to his Twitter account and felt 'humbled' to be part of the project. He congratulated Suriya and the film's director Sudha Kongara, as the film bagged the award for Best Feature Film. He wrote, "Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film "

Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2022

R Madhavan was also one of the actors from the industry to congratulate Suriya on his achievement. He exclaimed that his 'heart swells with pride' as he congratulated the Ghajini star. Director Pandiraj, known for working with Suriya in films including Etharkkum Thunindhavan, and more also heaped praises on the actor as he won his first National Film Award. He called the actor 'deserving' of the honour and mentioned it was a great birthday gift to him, as Suriya celebrates his birthday on July 23.

@Suriya_offl THATS MY BRO… CONGRATULATIONS ON THE NATIONAL AWARD for #Sooraraipottru… Heart swells with pride bro .. 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️🚀🚀🚀 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 22, 2022

What a Birthday Gift to you sir. Very much deserving Sir ❤️💐🤗#National Award for the Best Actor @Suriya_offl for #Sooraraipottru#NationalAwards2022 — Pandiraj (@pandiraj_dir) July 22, 2022

Keerthy Suresh also took to Twitter and congratulated the Soorarai Pottru team for bagging a whopping five awards on Friday. She mentioned that Suriya deserves every bit of appreciation that he is receiving and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Team #SooraraiPottru for sweeping 5 awards at the 68th National Film Awards! You deserve every bit of this and many more, Maara @Suriya_offl sir".