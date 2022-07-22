National Film Awards 2022 Winners: Suriya, Ajay Devgn And More Win Big; See Complete List

The much-awaited 68th National Film Awards were announced on July 22 and several fans from across the country cheered for their favourite actors and films to win the most prestigious honour in the field of cinema. Here is the complete list of the National Film Awards 2022 Winners.

National Film Awards 2022 Winners

Feature Films Category

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Actress: Aparrna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)

Best Direction: Sachidanandan KR for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) and Mandela (Tamil)

Best Cinematography: Avijatrik (Bengali)

Best Female Playback Singer: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam) Singer: Nanchamma

Best Male Playback Singer: Mi Vasantrao (I Am Vasantrao) (Marathi); Singer: Rahul Deshpande

Best Child Artist: Tak-Tak (Marathi); Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi, Sumi (Marathi); Child Artist: Akanksha Pingle and Divyesh Indulkar

Best Supporting Actress: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil); Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli

Best Supporting Actor: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam); Supporting Actor: Biju Menon

Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazcha Nishchayam

Best Marathi Film: Gostha Eka Paithanichi

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film: Bridge

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Dimasa Film: Semkhor

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Best Action Direction Award: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Choreography: Natyam (Telugu)

Best Lyrics: Saina (Hindi)

Best Music Direction: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu) - Music Director (Songs): Thaman S

Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) - Music Director (Background Score): GV Prakash Kumar

Best Make-up Artist: Natyam ( Dance)(Telugu); Make-up Artist: TV Rambabu

Best Costume Designer: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior(Hindi); Costume Designer: Nachiket Barve & Mahesh Sherla

Best Production Design: Kappela (Chapel) (Malayalam); Production Designer: Anees Nadodi

Best Editing: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum(Tamil); Editor: Sreekar Prasad

Best Audiography: Dollu (Kannada); Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only): Jobin Jayan

Mi Vasantrao (I Am Vasantrao) (Marathi); Sound Designer: Anmol Bhave

Malik (Malayalam); Re- recordist of the final mixed track: Vishnu Govind & Sree Sankar

Non-feature Films Category

Best Direction: RV Ramani, Oh That’s Bhanu

Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Pariah (Marathi and Hindi) by Vishesh Iyer

Best Non-Feature Film: Testimony of Ana

Best Science and Technology Film: On the Brink season 2 - Bats

Best Narration: Shobha Tharoor Sreenivasan for Rhapsody of Rains — Monsoons of Kerala

Best Audiography: Ajit Singh Rathore, Pearl of the Desert.

Best Editing: Anadi Athaley, Borderlands

Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan (Marathi)

Best Exploration Film: Wheeling the Ball

Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words (Malayalam)

Best Film on Social Issue: Shared by: Justice Delayed but Delivered and Three Sisters (Bengali)

Best Environmental Film: Manah Aru Manuh (Assamese)

Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges

Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam (Manipuri)

Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal ke Bol

Best Music Direction: Vishal Bhardwaj, 1232 KMS: Marenge Toh Wahi Jaakar

Best on Location Sound Recordist: Sandip Bhati & Pradeep Lekhwar, Jadui Jangal

Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen, Shabdikkunna Kalappa (Malayalam)

Best Arts and Cultural Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar (Kannada)

Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu (Karbi)

Best Investigation Film: The Saviour: Brig Pritam Singh (Pinjabi)

Best book on cinema: The longest kiss, by Kishwar Desai

Best book on cinema (Special Mention): MIT Anubhavangalude Pusthakam, Kali Paine Kalira Cinema

Most film-friendly state: Madhya Pradesh

The 68th #NationalFilmAwards have been announced.



I congratulate all the award winners; their work represents a holistic flavour of Indian cinema spanning regions & languages.



I also extend my appreciation for the transparency, hard work & depth brought in by the eminent jury. https://t.co/5OwMnaXDb9 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 22, 2022

The winners for the 68th National Film Awards were selected by the 10-member jury headed by Hindi filmmaker Vipul Shah. The awards were announced by jury member Dharam Gulati.

Image: Instagram/@actorsuriya, @ajay_devgn_world