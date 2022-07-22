National Film Awards 2022 Winners: Suriya, Ajay Devgn And More Win Big; See Complete List

The much-awaited 68th National Film Awards were announced on July 22 and several fans from across the country cheered for their favourite actors and films to win the most prestigious honour in the field of cinema. Here is the complete list of the National Film Awards 2022 Winners.
National Film Awards 2022 Winners
Feature Films Category
- Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru
- Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
- Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
- Best Actress: Aparrna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)
- Best Direction: Sachidanandan KR for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)
- Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) and Mandela (Tamil)
- Best Cinematography: Avijatrik (Bengali)
- Best Female Playback Singer: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam) Singer: Nanchamma
- Best Male Playback Singer: Mi Vasantrao (I Am Vasantrao) (Marathi); Singer: Rahul Deshpande
- Best Child Artist: Tak-Tak (Marathi); Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi, Sumi (Marathi); Child Artist: Akanksha Pingle and Divyesh Indulkar
- Best Supporting Actress: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil); Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli
- Best Supporting Actor: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam); Supporting Actor: Biju Menon
- Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution
- Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo
- Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum
- Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazcha Nishchayam
- Best Marathi Film: Gostha Eka Paithanichi
- Best Kannada Film: Dollu
- Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior
- Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik
- Best Assamese Film: Bridge
- Best Tulu Film: Jeetige
- Best Dimasa Film: Semkhor
- Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi
- Best Action Direction Award: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum
- Best Choreography: Natyam (Telugu)
- Best Lyrics: Saina (Hindi)
- Best Music Direction: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu) - Music Director (Songs): Thaman S
- Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) - Music Director (Background Score): GV Prakash Kumar
- Best Make-up Artist: Natyam ( Dance)(Telugu); Make-up Artist: TV Rambabu
- Best Costume Designer: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior(Hindi); Costume Designer: Nachiket Barve & Mahesh Sherla
- Best Production Design: Kappela (Chapel) (Malayalam); Production Designer: Anees Nadodi
- Best Editing: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum(Tamil); Editor: Sreekar Prasad
- Best Audiography: Dollu (Kannada); Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only): Jobin Jayan
- Mi Vasantrao (I Am Vasantrao) (Marathi); Sound Designer: Anmol Bhave
- Malik (Malayalam); Re- recordist of the final mixed track: Vishnu Govind & Sree Sankar
Non-feature Films Category
- Best Direction: RV Ramani, Oh That’s Bhanu
- Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Pariah (Marathi and Hindi) by Vishesh Iyer
- Best Non-Feature Film: Testimony of Ana
- Best Science and Technology Film: On the Brink season 2 - Bats
- Best Narration: Shobha Tharoor Sreenivasan for Rhapsody of Rains — Monsoons of Kerala
- Best Audiography: Ajit Singh Rathore, Pearl of the Desert.
- Best Editing: Anadi Athaley, Borderlands
- Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan (Marathi)
- Best Exploration Film: Wheeling the Ball
- Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words (Malayalam)
- Best Film on Social Issue: Shared by: Justice Delayed but Delivered and Three Sisters (Bengali)
- Best Environmental Film: Manah Aru Manuh (Assamese)
- Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges
- Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam (Manipuri)
- Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal ke Bol
- Best Music Direction: Vishal Bhardwaj, 1232 KMS: Marenge Toh Wahi Jaakar
- Best on Location Sound Recordist: Sandip Bhati & Pradeep Lekhwar, Jadui Jangal
- Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen, Shabdikkunna Kalappa (Malayalam)
- Best Arts and Cultural Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar (Kannada)
- Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu (Karbi)
- Best Investigation Film: The Saviour: Brig Pritam Singh (Pinjabi)
Best book on cinema: The longest kiss, by Kishwar Desai
Best book on cinema (Special Mention): MIT Anubhavangalude Pusthakam, Kali Paine Kalira Cinema
Most film-friendly state: Madhya Pradesh
The winners for the 68th National Film Awards were selected by the 10-member jury headed by Hindi filmmaker Vipul Shah. The awards were announced by jury member Dharam Gulati.
