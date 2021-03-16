Naveen Polishetty Thanks Fans As 'Jathi Ratnalu' Grosses Rs 33 Crore Worldwide

Actor Naveen Polishetty recently took to Instagram to thank his fans post the success of his recent Telugu film Jathi Ratnalu. In his post, he revealed that Jathi Ratnalu's box office collection had grossed over Rs 33 crore worldwide. The film hit the theatres on March 11 and has been receiving massive love from the audience since day one.

Naveen Polishetty thanks fans as Jathi Ratnalu receives love worldwide

Naveen shared a poster of the film that had “33+ CR GROSS WORLDWIDE” written on it. In the caption, Naveen wrote, “#JathiRatnalu opening weekend numbers are mind-boggling. What is going on. You guys have set the box office on fire. Goose pimples vastunayi sir ee collections chuste. Thank you so much gratitude. Hell and heaven all over. Maa life ee zindagi aipoindi. Nagi Priyanka and Swapna the real jathi ratnalu who believed in us :) #jogipetsrikanth.” Take a look at his post as well as some of the comments left by his fans and followers.

Earlier, Naveen took to Instagram to share a clip that shows the response received by the film on the first day of its release. The clip shows a huge crowd that was gathered to watch the film. He shared the clip with a heartfelt note. In his caption, he wrote, “Don't know which review to share. This is how #JathiRatnalu is doing. Its mania in theatres on Day 1. Thank you Nagi Swapna and Priyanka . Thank you audience. You guys make dreams come true. Enjoy the BLOCKBUSTER experience this weekend in theatres only...American premieres day one is also this years highest gross for an Indian movie premiere :) Get your families to watch if they haven’t yet. Golden days of cinema are here. Laughs are here and hope is here. Love, Jogipet Srikanth #jathiratnalu”

More about Jathi Ratnalu

Jathi Ratnalu is a Telugu-language comedy-drama film written and directed by Anudeep KV and produced by Nag Ashwin under Swapna Cinema. Jathi Ratnalu cast includes Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles. Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam and Naresh play supporting roles in the film.

The story revolves around three happy-go-lucky men who arrive in the city for a better life. They land up in jail for a crime they didn't commit. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.6 out of 10.

