Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan To Get Married In June After 6 Years Of Relationship; Report

Six years after being together, actor Nayanthara is reportedly set to tie the knot with director Vignesh Shivan next month. The news comes amidst rumours and speculations about the couple, who are known to keep the details of their relationship private, getting married soon.

Recently, the actor who is dubbed 'Lady Superstar' of the South cinema appeared in Shivan's directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal also starring Samantha Prabhu. The couple was also spotted visiting Thirupathi and Shirdi following the film's success fueling the wedding rumours.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to tie the knot?

As per a report from Pinkvilla, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will be getting married soon. A source confirmed the news to the outlet and revealed that it was too early to talk about the event as the preparations are still in the early stages while discussions are underway. The source also confirmed that the couple will soon make an announcement after everything is decided.

It is important to note that the couple is yet to confirm the news. On the other hand, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got engaged in March last year. As mentioned earlier, the couple seldom talks about their relationship, however, Shivan does not shy away from showering love on his partner on social media. During a TV show interview with Dhivyadharshini AKA DD, Nayanthara dished on her plans of getting married to Shivan.

As per Pinkvilla, she said, ''We are private people so we didn’t wish to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform everyone. Our engagement happened in the presence of close family members. We haven't decided on our wedding yet."

More on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

The duo is basking in the success of their romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Recently, Vignesh took to his social media to share a picture with Nayanthara from their visit to Tirumala and wrote, ''#ThanksGiving at #Thirupathi! We prayed & asked for a #BlockBuster!''

And added, ''You gave it dear #venkateshwaraswamy #Thirumala #Thirupathi #Elumazhaiyaan ! Here we are thanking you for all the blessings , love & support! All that we want is your love & backing dear Thirumalayaneyyyyy !!! #Prayers & hard work 🙏🏼.''

Image: Instagram/@wikkiofficial