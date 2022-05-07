Actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are one of the most loved couples in the South film industry. The duo always manages to shell out some major couple goals for their fans by painting the town red with their mushy romance.

Director Vignesh Shivan often shares adorable pictures with his ladylove Nayanthara. Recently, the ace filmmaker took to his social media handle and dropped glimpses of his visit to Thirupathi with Nayanthara post their film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal's success.

Vignesh Shivan shares a picture of his and Nayanthara's Thirupathi visit

Actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are currently riding high on the success of their recently released film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The romantic comedy-drama also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles and is garnering positive responses from audiences and critics alike.

On Saturday, Shivan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a photo with Nayanthara. In the picture, the much-loved couple looked deeply in love with each other as they posed in front of Tirumala temple. Shivan is seen lovingly holding Nayanthara's hand as the duo look at each other. In the photo, Nayanthara is seen wearing a green coloured suit, and Shivan on the other hand sported a white shirt. Sharing the picture, the director penned a long caption expressing his gratitude for making Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal a 'blockbuster' film.

Shivan wrote, "#ThanksGiving at #Thirupathi ! We prayed & asked for a #BlockBuster ! You gave it dear #venkateshwaraswamy #Thirumala #Thirupathi #Elumazhaiyaan ! Here we are thanking you for all the blessings , love & support!All that we want is your love (heart emoticon)& backing dear Thirumalayaneyyyyy !! (multiple emoticons)#Prayers & hard work (multiple emoticons)#KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal #Blockbuster #people #favourite".

Here, take a look at the post-

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visit Shirdi after their film's success

Earlier, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visited Shirdi to seek blessings after the success of their film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Sharing a glimpse from his and Nayanthara's Shirdi getaway, Vignesh expressed gratitude. He wrote in the caption, "From Shiridi wit my Kanmani 😇🧿🙏🏼🥰❤️❤️❤️ gratitude trip to meet Sai Baba for all the lovely moments 😍❤️😇😇😇#KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal #blessed #Blockbuster #ThanksGiving 🥰🥰🧿🧿😇😇😇❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"



Here, take a look at the post-

