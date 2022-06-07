Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan To Tie The Knot: All About The Date, Venue, Guest List & More

Kollywood actor-director couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot on June 9, 2022. The couple has been dating for seven years now and is ready to take the plunge. The duo fell in love with each other while working on the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan back in 2015. On Monday, the couple met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son, actor, and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin as they invited them to the wedding that will soon take place within a couple of days.

Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's Wedding; Date & Venue

As per Indian Express, Vignesh Shivan revealed during a media interaction that he will tie the knot with the 'love' of his life on June 9, 2022, adding that they planned to get married at Tirupathi temple which did not take place due to some logistics issues. The filmmaker further added that they will share the wedding pictures soon after the wedding in the afternoon. He further added, "On June 11 afternoon, Nayanthara and I will meet you (media) all and we will have lunch together."

Revealing the venue of his wedding with Nayanthara, Vignesh said, "On June 9, I am getting married to the love of my life, Nayanthara. It is going to be an intimate event at Mahabalipuram with family and close friends." So, the couple will tie the knot at a resort in Mahabalipuram.

Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's Wedding; Guest-list

As reported by Pinkvilla, the prominent South couple's nuptials will be a close-knit affair attended by friends and family members. However, it is expected that their wedding function might be attended by South celebs namely Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and more. A source revealed to the portal, "While the wedding will be attended only by their family members, the couple will host a grand wedding party for their industry friends in Chennai. Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to attend. It is going to be as grand as possible."

The rumours regarding Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's wedding started doing rounds after a picture of the duo was recently shared on Vamsi Kaka's Twitter account which depicted their meeting with TN CM MK Stalin following which they presented their wedding card to him along with a bouquet.

Recently, a video went viral on social media that saw Nayanthara and Vignesh visiting the latter's ancestral temple with netizens speculating that the couple is indeed gearing up to tie the knot anytime soon, but later it was confirmed that the duo visited the temple to take blessings.

Image: Instagram/@nayantharaaa