Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Meet TN Chief Minister MK Stalin, Invite Him To Their Wedding

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have begun to send out digital wedding invites to close friends and family members. Now, in a recent turn of events, the duo met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin to invite him for the wedding. The power duo also presented him with a huge flower bouquet and clicked a picture with him.

Here's all you need to know about the couple's wedding and more.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan meet TN Chief Minister MK Stalin

A picture of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan was recently posted on Vamsi Kaka's Twitter handle which depicted how the duo met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and presented their wedding card to him along with a huge bouquet of sunflowers. While Vignesh donned a white shirt, Nayanthana looked elegant in a black and white printed saree.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding bash

As reported by Pinkvilla, the prominent South couple's nuptials will be a close-knit affair attended by friends and family members. However, it is expected that their wedding function might be attended by prominent celebrities, including Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and more. "While the wedding will be attended only by their family members, the couple will host a grand wedding party for their industry friends in Chennai. Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to attend. It is going to be as grand as possible," revealed a source to the portal. It is also reported that the duo will tie the nuptial knot on 9 June 2022.

The duo fell in love with each other while working on the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan back in 2015. A picture of Nayanthara flaunting her ring was featured online which sparked their engagement rumours. The actor later confirmed the same during her appearance on a Tamil chat show. Recently, the two hit the headlines for visiting their ancestral temple together to seek the blessings of the almighty.

Image: Twitter/@vamsikaka