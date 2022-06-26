Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Twin In White As They Share Glimpses Of Their Thailand Trip

South star Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan's wedding was surely one of the most talked-about events in recent times. The couple tied the knot on June 9 in the presence of their close friends and family. Many A-list stars of the Indian film industry attended the wedding. While they took fans' breath away with their beautiful nuptials, the couple jetted off to Thailand for their honeymoon. Since then, they have shared several glimpses of their romantic getaway. The couple was recently seen twinning in white ensembles as they looked adorable together.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vignesh Shivan shared several glimpses of his honeymoon trip with Nayanthara in Thailand. In the photos, the couple could be seen twinning in white. While the director wore a white shirt with cream pants, Nayanthara looked stunning in a white crop shirt and blue jeans. They also shared some selfies and thanked the hotel for their stay in the caption.

Earlier this week, Vignesh Shivan shared some pictures of Nayanthara. In the photos, she could be seen clicking her husband's pictures while he captured the moment. In the caption, he wrote, "Me clickin her wen she’s clickin me. (sic)"

A look at more pictures of the newlyweds from Thailand

Vignesh Shivan also dropped some adorable sun-kissed pictures from their honeymoon. In the photos, Nayanthara could be seen sporting a beautiful yellow dress, while the director wore a black t-shirt and a pair of olive green pyjamas. They could be seen enjoying the sun while striking some loved-filled poses. Sharing the photos, Shivan wrote, "In Thailand with my Thaaram."

Take a look:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding

On their nuptials, Nayanthara looked no less than a queen in an all-red saree custom-designed by Monica Shah. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal star added green and diamond stone-studded jewellery to her look. On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan wore an ivory wedding ensemble, which included a Dhoti, Kurta and a shawl.

Sharing the photos of their nuptials, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Am Married. Jus the Beginning of a bigger , stronger , crazy love story wit you my Thangamey ! Love you Thangamey Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife ! (sic)"

(Image: @wikkiofficial/Instagram)