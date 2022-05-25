Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Visit Latter's Ancestral Temple Amid Wedding Rumours; Watch

Amid wedding rumours, actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan were spotted at the Valathur village temple near Papanasam in Tamil Nadu earlier this week. The couple has been in a relationship for quite some time now and now their recent outing has fueled the speculations regarding their wedding even more.

Nayanthara visits Vignesh Shivan's ancestral temple

A video went viral on social media that sees Nayanthara and Vignesh visiting the latter's ancestral temple with netizens speculating that the couple is indeed gearing up to tie the knot anytime soon. In the video that is doing rounds on social media, Nayanthara is seen getting out of a car as she walks toward the Valathur temple near Papanasam in Tamil Nadu.

The clip features the Bigil actor donning a beautiful blue coloured ethnic suit with her hair tied in a gajra. The suit was paired with a heavy dupatta of the same colour and simple gold earrings.

Reacting to the same, A netizen took to his Twitter handle and wrote that Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara visited a temple in Vazhuthur village. The tweet further read, "I think it's #VigneshShivan family diety. To give first respect for family diety??????" Earlier, this year, a video went viral on social media that saw the duo visiting Kalikambal temple. In the video, the Darbar actor was spotted with sindoor with fans wondering if she is already married to Vignesh.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Instagram post

Recently, Vignesh took to his Instagram handle and posted a video that saw him enjoying seafood with Nayanthara. The clip saw the 37-year-old actor smiling up to Shivan as he feeds her a bite. In the caption, he admitted that he gains happiness from feeding her seafood. The filmmaker wrote, ''Time to eat well. Happiness is feeding her with the best of local food! From a Favourite seafood restaurant. the only places we enjoy eating are these nice houses with such tasty food and awesome people #Moonrakers #mahabalipuram.''

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, directed by Vinesh Shivan, also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The film saw the Netrikann actor essaying the role of Kanmani Ganguly, who falls in love with Vijay Sethupathi’s character that’s loved by Samantha’s character at the same time.

Image: Twitter/@nayantharafeeds